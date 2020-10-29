Mother blames 6-year-old after getting caught with gun at Disney World, deputies say

BAY LAKE, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) — Florida investigators said a woman ended up behind bars when she tried to hide a loaded gun in a planter at Disney’s Ticket and Transportation Center. She was spotted, WTSP reports, by an AdventHealth employee taking guests' temperatures at the park’s entrance.

The employee told deputies they watched the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Marcia Temple, take something from a stroller, walk over and put it behind plants at the security area before going through.

A deputy responded to the area and recovered the hidden item, which was revealed to be a purse with a gun inside. While the deputy was looking at it, investigators said Temple approached and said it was hers.

When asked why she would have a gun at Disney World, an arrest affidavit claims she put the blame on her 6-year-old son who was told to hold it.

“I had told my son to hold it for me and stand right here while I go get my brother. He put it down and messed with the plants and I put them back, but I didn’t know he put it down and I didn’t know he left it over here,” an arrest affidavit quotes Temple explaining.

WTSP reports that deputies claimed the gun was holding 10 rounds with one in the chamber. Temple was charged with carrying a concealed firearm and was given a trespass warning, which prevents her from returning to all Walt Disney World property.

