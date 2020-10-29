Advertisement

Nashville police officer saves baby, says he was in the right place at the right time

A Nashville police officer is getting kudos for saving a baby boy from choking, but he says it was just him being in the right place at the right time.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/WVLT) - A Nashville police officer is getting kudos for saving a baby boy from choking, but he says it was just him being in the right place at the right time.

WTVF reports that Officer Philip Claibourn saved a 9-month-old from choking Tuesday night. He was parked at a gas station responding to a car accident when another emergency came his way.

“A car drove up rather quickly to my partner’s car and stopped and two women and a baby jumped out,” he said.

A woman was begging the officers to save her baby.

“The mom rushed over to me and handed the baby to me and I took it and my training kind of kicked in. At the academy, we are taught the Heimlich and CPR for both adults and babies, and I could hear that the baby was gasping for air and not really breathing and wasn’t making any kind noises other than that,” he explained.

Claibourne said he couldn’t see anything inside the baby’s mouth or throat but knew he needed to do something.

“I knelt down and turned the baby over and kind of palmed its chest in my hand and rested my hand on my leg. I gave the baby one good smack on its back and immediately the baby started coughing and crying,” said Claibourne.

Claibourne said, while he doesn’t see himself as a hero, he’s happy he could give the mother and baby the help they needed. He also encouraged parents to learn CPR and the Heimlich maneuver.

