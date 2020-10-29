NC woman charged after hitting elderly woman in a parking lot

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WECT/WVLT)– A woman has been charged after a 98-year-old woman who was hit by a car in a parking lot later died, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Mindy Espinoza of Durham, North Carolina was charged Wednesday with misdemeanor death by vehicle and an unsafe movement violation, WECT report.

The charges follow an incident on October 24, when the victim was walking from her car toward the Food Lion. Deputies said Espinoza tried to help the victim and remained on scene with deputies after the crash.

“Ms. Richardson’s death captures our attention for many reasons, one of which is certainly her age. To be independently driving and grocery shopping at 98 years of age is remarkable. Of course, any loss of life in a preventable situation is tragic. I hope everyone will take this opportunity to reflect upon the importance of remaining alert while driving. Maintaining concentration and fighting against distraction are the most difficult parts of operating a vehicle. Those tasks deserve our active commitment any time we get behind the wheel,” Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in a statement.

Espinoza is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 10.

