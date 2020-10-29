Parents charged with murder following death of 5-year-old who weighed 7 pounds

BUFORD, Ga. (WVLT/KHOU) - A Georgia couple is in custody after an investigation into the death of their 5-year-old daughter.

Officials with the Halls County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Jerrail Mickens and Porscha Mickens, 29, were charged with felony murder and first-degree cruelty to children.

Hospital officials notified authorities of an unresponsive 5-year-old who was brought to the hospital by her parents, KHOU reported. Health officials said they were concerned due to the fact that the child weighed only seven pounds.

Officials began an investigation with the Hall County Division of Family and Children Services due to the child’s condition, however, the 5-year-old was pronounced dead one day later.

After a four-month investigation, officials determined the child’s death was due to dehydration, malnutrition and medical neglect.

The investigation is still ongoing and the parents remain in custody.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.