Repticon returns to Knoxville in November

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Repticon will return to Knoxville with hundreds of exotic reptiles in November.

The event will be held at the Kerbela Shriners on Nov. 14-15. The show hours are 9am - 11am, 11:30am - 1:30pm, and 2pm - 4pm.

Guests can also shop for pets among the hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, spiders, and small exotic animals that will be on display.

Event coordinators said, Repticon will follow social distancing guidelines to keep all guests safe. Group admission will be staggered, sanitation booths will be available, masks will be required and booths will be spaced at least six feet apart.

Tickets for the event will only be sold online. Prices for tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12 and children under 5 are admitted free. To purchase tickets or learn more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.