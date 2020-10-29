Advertisement

Roane County officials warn of Social Security scam

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam making the rounds.
(WLUC)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam making the rounds.

The sheriff’s office said deputies have received reports of residents being contacted by a scammer claiming to represent the Social Security Office. The scammer then informs the victim they have not paid enough into Social Security, and that they won’t be able to receive benefits.

The scammer then tries to convince the victim to give personal information or make a payment to balance their account.

“THIS IS 100% A SCAM! The Social Security Administration does not conduct business in this manner," the sheriff’s office said.

RCSO advises residents to never give out personal information over the phone to anyone claiming to represent the Social Security Administration.

