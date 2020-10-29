Advertisement

SEC Championship to air in prime time on WVLT

The SEC West has owned the championship game for over a decade
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in nearly 20 years, the SEC Championship will be played in prime time.

The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday afternoon that the league’s football championship game will kick off at 8 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on December 19th.

The 2020 game will be the first time that it won’t be held on the first Saturday in December since 2001, when it was moved back one week due to the cancelations caused by the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

The SEC West has owned the championship game for over a decade. A team from the west division has won the conference 10 of the last 11 years, with Georgia’s 2017 title being the only exception.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sevier County weighs option to continue mask mandate

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kyle Grainger and Maggie Gregg
Sevier County officials are talking over whether or not to extend a mask mandate. The current one is set to expire at midnight on Friday, October 20, 2020.

News

Timeline: How authorities unraveled years of horrific child abuse in one East Tennessee family

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The discovery of a child’s remains at a home in Roane County led to a winding web of alleged child abuse occurring at two homes belonging to members of the same family.

News

Zeta leaves some tree damage in national park

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Ben Cathey
Most of the severe weather alerts are gone, and the river levels are dropping.

News

Tennessee Secretary of State announces accommodations for absentee voting ballots

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
In order to be counted, absentee ballots must be in the hands of USPS and postmarked by 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Latest News

News

Smell of marijuana on child leads to arrest of Kentucky pair, police say

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Police went to the child’s home, where officers said they could smell marijuana as they entered the home.

WVLT

Cold air ready to arrive after Zeta leaves

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Cathey
The flash flood risk is gone, and the worst winds are departing. Still, freezing temps are coming soon!

News

Missing 12-year-old Oak Ridge girl discovered in North Carolina

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The FBI continues to investigate the incident.

News

Knoxville rent prices rise amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The price of rent is increasing in Knoxville, according to a study released by Apartment List.

News

Parents charged with murder following death of 5-year-old who weighed 7 pounds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
After a four-month investigation, officials determined the child’s death was due to dehydration, malnutrition and medical neglect.

News

GSMNP crews assessing damage due to heavy rain, strong winds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Cataloochee area of the park had to be closed due to a downed powerline, according to the park.