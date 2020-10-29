SEC Championship to air in prime time on WVLT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in nearly 20 years, the SEC Championship will be played in prime time.

The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday afternoon that the league’s football championship game will kick off at 8 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on December 19th.

NEWS-KICKOFF TIME ANNOUNCEMENT: @SEC Football Championship Game on Dec. 19 will kick off at 8 pm ET.



The game will be played in Atlanta’s @MBStadium and will be televised by @CBSSports. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 29, 2020

The 2020 game will be the first time that it won’t be held on the first Saturday in December since 2001, when it was moved back one week due to the cancelations caused by the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

The SEC West has owned the championship game for over a decade. A team from the west division has won the conference 10 of the last 11 years, with Georgia’s 2017 title being the only exception.

