Smell of marijuana on child leads to arrest of Kentucky pair, police say

Police went to the child’s home, where officers said they could smell marijuana as they entered the home.
Police say 25-year-old Christian Rider and 32-year-old Meagan Mounce are facing drug and gun-related charges as well as a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.
Police say 25-year-old Christian Rider and 32-year-old Meagan Mounce are facing drug and gun-related charges as well as a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.(Richmond Police Dept.)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, KY. (WVLT/WKYT) - Police said the strong smell of marijuana on a child led to the arrest of two people in Richmond, Kentucky.

According to reports, police received a complaint from a local school of a marijuana smell coming from the child and his backpack.

Police went to the child’s home, where officers said they could smell marijuana as they entered the home.

Officers questioned the chid’s mother, 32-year-old Meagan Mounce, and Christian Rider, 25. Rider reportedly told police he used marijuana and turned over the marijuana he had in a shoebox under the bed.

According to reports, Rider is a convicted felon and legally unable to be in possession of firearms. Police said they discovered four handguns, one of which was stolen and a stolen shotgun.

While searching the home, police also discovered a baggie of suspected heroin, over $500 in cash as well as more suspect heroin in a drawer next to Rider’s Kentucky ID.

Mounce and Rider were arrested and face drug and gun-related charges as well as a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.

