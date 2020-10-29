Son of East Tenn. couple arrested on attempted murder charge after child’s body found buried at Halls home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Michael Anthony Gray Jr., the son of ann East Tennessee couple who were indicted on murder and kidnapping charges after a child’s body was found buried at Roane Co. home, was booked into a Knox County jail Thursday morning.

According to reports, Gray Jr. was booked into jail on an indictment for attempted first-degree murder. Gray’s bond is set at $500,000.

Gray Jr. is the son of Michael Anthony Gray, Sr. and Shirley Gray, the couple charged in the death of their adopted daughter in Roane County.

The Gray’s 11-year-old adopted daughter was discovered buried in the backyard of their Roane County residence located on the 1000 block of Drive Fort Valley Road on May 22. Officials say the body had been buried there since 2017. Shortly after, the body of a young boy, Jonathan Gray, was found buried behind the home in Halls.

The Halls home belonged to Gray, Jr. and his partner. Authorities said the Grays' children endured abuse and lived in “deplorable conditions,” at the Halls home.

On Monday, Michael Gray, Sr. and Shirley Gray both pleaded not guilty on all charges, including murder and kidnapping charges. The two are set to appear in court again on Dec. 18.

