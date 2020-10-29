Advertisement

TBI adds attempted murder suspect to most wanted list

By Maggie Gregg
Oct. 29, 2020
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added a man accused of second degree attempted murder to the most wanted list.

TBI says Kevin Eric Dodd Jr. has been added to the list. He is wanted out of Paris, Tennesssee on charges of attempted second degree muder, reckless endangerment and probation violation.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. Tips can be called into 1-800-TBI-FIND.

