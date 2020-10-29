TBI adds attempted murder suspect to most wanted list

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added a man accused of second degree attempted murder to the most wanted list.

TBI says Kevin Eric Dodd Jr. has been added to the list. He is wanted out of Paris, Tennesssee on charges of attempted second degree muder, reckless endangerment and probation violation.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. Tips can be called into 1-800-TBI-FIND.

🚨#MostWanted Alert🚨 Kevin Eric Dodd Jr. has been added to the TBI #MostWanted list. He is wanted out of Paris on charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder, Reckless Endangerment, and Probation Violation.



He should be considered armed and dangerous.



Tips: 1-800-TBI-FIND pic.twitter.com/ZW70J8C176 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.