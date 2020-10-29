Advertisement

Tennessee Secretary of State announces accommodations for absentee voting ballots

In order to be counted, absentee ballots must be in the hands of USPS and postmarked by 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett announced an extension of the period during which absentee ballots may be returned through USPS.

Due to summer changes in postal services, the Secretary of State’s office said “it is now too late to rely on regular mail services to get absentee ballots to your county election commission in time to be counted.”

Tennessee is one of only two states that require absentee ballots be returned to each county Election Commission by the USPS or by a paid service like UPS or FedEx. Hargett announced the extension to accommodate the statewide delays.

In order to be counted, absentee ballots must be in the hands of USPS and postmarked by 3 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 3.

In each county throughout the state, the Secretary of State’s office designated one post office that will serve absentee voters to fast-track their ballots. Individuals are advised the designated post office is the only one in the county that will expedite ballots. Voters are reminded to make sure their ballot envelope is signed and to affix two, first-class, .55 cent stamps to the front.

