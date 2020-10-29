Advertisement

Tennessee’s early voting period ends today

As of Thursday morning, 124,302 Knox County residents have submitted their ballot during the early voting period and 16,186 absentee ballots have been received.
(Will Thomas)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thursday marks the last day in Tennessee to vote early in person for the Nov. 3 presidential election.

All polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (except City-County Building, Meridian Baptist, and Karns Senior Center, click here for a full list of times.) Voters will then be able to cast their ballot on Election Day. View a sample ballot here.

“Early voting turnout has been strong across Tennessee,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

According to Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office, more than 1.8 million Tennesseans have cast their ballots during the early voting period. The numbers surpassed the previous record of nearly 1.7 million early and absentee ballots cast during the 2016 presidential election.

As of Thursday morning, 124,302 Knox County residents have submitted their ballot during the early voting period and 16,186 absentee ballots have been received.

Tennesseans were required to request an absentee ballot by Tuesday. Completed absentee ballots must be received by local election commissions via mail by Election Day’s close of polls.

Officials are urging voters to drop off ballots inside the one post office designated in each county by Election Day afternoon where county election officials will pick up ballots.

Early voting will be available at these locations:

  • City-County Building in the Small Assembly Room, 400 Main St.
  • The Love Kitchen, 2418 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
  • Downtown West, 1645 Downtown West Blvd., unit 40
  • New Harvest Park, 4775 New Harvest Lane
  • Meridian Baptist Church (South), 6513 Chapman Highway
  • Knoxville Expo Center (North), 5441 Clinton Highway
  • Farragut Town Hall, 11408 Municipal Center Drive
  • NEW- Carter Senior Center, 9040 Asheville Highway
  • Halls Recreation Center, 6933 Recreation Lane
  • Karns Senior Center, 8042 Oak Ridge Highway
  • Baker Center (UT Campus), 1640 Cumberland Ave. (Only open final four days)

For other counties visit TN.Gov for polling information.

