Timeline: How authorities unraveled years of horrific child abuse in one East Tennessee family

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The discovery of a child’s remains at a home in Roane County led to a winding web of alleged child abuse occurring at two homes belonging to members of the same family.

Here’s a look at how the complicated case has unfolded so far:

Friday, May 22

Officials with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call stating someone dropped off a boy who said he didn’t know where his parents were or where he was.

The child was taken to The Department of Children’s Services office in Kingston where he told investigators there was another child, around 15-years-old, in the basement, and another deceased child buried in the backyard.

Detectives responded to the home and interviewed Michael Anthony Gray who they said admitted that his daughter, around 11-years-old, died in 2017 and was buried in the backyard.

The girl had reportedly been locked in the basement as punishment for stealing food. She died a few weeks later.

During the investigation in May, Michael Anthony Gray admitted that his 15-year-old son was being kept in the basement, officials said. Authorities rescued the child from the basement before searching the home.

Records stated the house was filled with a urine smell, human and animal feces throughout the home, on the walls, and a bed. The judge said a part of the basement was flooded with old trash scattered throughout, with no running water and exposed wires.

All children were signed up for homeschooling, according to reports. Shirley Gray completed the paperwork stating that all children were currently meeting all their home school assessments, despite the fact that one child was dead and other children were locked in the basement.

Officials said all the children appeared to be stunted in growth and lacked the necessary education for their age.

Michael and Shirley were arrested and each held on a $1.5 million-dollar bond.

Tuesday, May 26

Residents put up a memorial outside the Roane County courthouse for a child after her remains were found buried near a barn last week. Her parents were charged in connection to her death. https://bit.ly/2X69yON Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Roane County neighbors put up a memorial to honor the 11-year-old girl found dead at the Gray’s home.

Wednesday, May 27

The body of a second child was found buried outside a home in Halls in Knox County, Tennessee. A man named Michael Anthony Gray, Jr. lived at the home. Records show he is the son of Michael and Shirley Gray.

Knox County investigators said they believed Gray Jr. was well aware the children were being abused after cell phone records revealed communication with his parents.

A phone seized from Gray Jr. contained messages saying “Hey, do I need to put [redacted name] and [redacted name] on the census? I don’t know if they share info with the IRS ...”

The Department of children’s Services released a statement saying, “Cruelty such as this makes us question all that we know to be true. I am so grateful to the passersby who saw a child in a situation that just didn’t seem right and stopped to help. That one small action led to the discovery of children who were victims of severe abuse and neglect. Those children are now in a safe place and being cared for and their parents face significant criminal charges. I am also thankful for our DCS child protective services staff who worked together as a team, followed their instincts to dig a little further when first notified of the situation and immediately alerted law enforcement.”

Tuesday, October 26

Michael and Shirley Gray pleaded not guilty in court to charges of :

4 counts of felony murder

8 counts of aggravated child abuse

8 counts of aggravated child neglect

9 counts of aggravated kidnapping

6 counts of especially aggravated kidnapping

5 counts of falsification of educational or academic records

1 count of theft of property

1 count of abuse of a corpse

Michael and Shirley Gray were set to appear in court again on December 18.

Wednesday, October 28

Michael Anthony Gray Jr. was indicted on charges of aggravated child abuse and neglect.

Court documents stated, Gray Jr. “did unlawfully kill Jonathan Dalton Gray,” during the perpetration of aggravated child neglect and aggravated child abuse.

Gray Jr. was also accused of wilfully providing a “false statement, representation, or impersonation” regarding medical assistance benefits. According to court records, Gray Jr. allegedly unlawfully obtained medical assistance benefits by means of deception, fraud, and/or coercion over the value of $500 and obtained adoption benefits of at least $10,000.

