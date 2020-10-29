TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy rain causes multiple morning crashes in Knox County

Advertisement

As a result of the heavy rain, multiple crashes were reported in Knox County early Thursday morning.
As a result of the heavy rain, multiple crashes were reported in Knox County early Thursday morning.
As a result of the heavy rain, multiple crashes were reported in Knox County early Thursday morning.(TDOT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heaviest rainfall caused by Zeta has entered East Tennessee. The WVLT Weather Alert continues, as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta spin through our area.

As a result of the heavy rain, multiple crashes were reported in Knox County early Thursday morning.

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation reported a crash on I-75 N at Gap Rd in Knoxville with the left lane blocked. It is estimated to be cleared by 8 a.m

TDOT confirmed a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 40 West at Papermill Drive in Knoxville. Traffic is delayed with the right lane blocked. The crash is expected to be cleared by 7 a.m.

A multi-vehicle crash was reported on I-40 East at Lovell Rd. The crash is causing delays with the right lanes blocked. TDOT said it is estimated to be cleared by 7:15 a.m.

TDOT reported a multi-vehicle crash on I-40 West in Knox County at mile marker 389 Hall of Fame Drive, estimated to be cleared by 7 a.m.

Before heading out, click here to check out what roads are impacted and what detours you should take.

