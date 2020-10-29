UT to ease campus restrictions as COVID-19 numbers improve

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee officials announced they will ease some on-campus restrictions as COVID-19 numbers begin to improve on campus.

Students may now begin to visit between dorm rooms. Officials said students are permitted to have no more than one guest visit between residence halls at a time. At this time, only UT students are allowed as guests in the residence halls.

Currently, UT has only 66 active COVID-19 cases and 316 individuals in isolation or quarantine.

According to the university, the pooled saliva testing at all on-campus residence halls has contributed to the low numbers.

UT students are advised to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing. Classes for the fall semester end on Nov. 24. Students will return to campus on Jan. 20, 2021.

