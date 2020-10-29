Virtual learning students twice as likely to have failing grades, Knox County Schools says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas is urging parents to consider bringing their children back to school and returning to in-person classes.

Over the summer, more than 18,000 students in Knox County opted to test out the virtual learning option. Thomas says it has been challenging for many students. Thomas says, according to school data from the first four and a half weeks, virtual learning students were twice as likely to have failing grades compared to in-school students.

Parents and guardians of Knox County students have until next Friday, November 6, to decide to stay the course with virtual learning or switch their kids to in-person.

Go here for more information.

