Zeta’s rain and winds continue today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The WVLT Weather Alert continues, as as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta spin through our area. We have widespread rain changing over to scattered showers, but really winds are just getting started, peaking at 45 mph for most of our area today. A cold front is still on track to slide in right behind this storm.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Zeta's rain to gusty winds today (WVLT)

Widespread heavy rain is adding up to 1 to 3 inches of rainfall for our area, with isolated higher amounts. The band of heaviest rain is still sliding through the Valley and moving Northeast this morning, bringing a more consistent 2 to 3 inches of rainfall and isolated 4 inches of rainfall from Zeta.

The other part of our WVLT Weather Alert is for the wind. Gusts are kicking up to 25 to 65+ mph at times, depending on where you live. Most of the area has gusts of 25 to 35 mph. The Valley to foothills feels gusts of 35 to 45 mph at times, with a Wind Advisory in the Southern Valley and foothills of the Smokies. A High Wind Warning is in effect in the Smoky Mountains, for gusts of 65 mph.

This morning starts off soggy, with standing water on most roads and high water possible. Hydroplaning is a big risk, as those ponding spots can be hard to see. Use caution as you leave this morning. Temperatures start the day in the mid 60s.

This afternoon actually becomes partly cloudy, with scattered showers. The wind is actually more widespread than the clouds at this time. Highs make it into the low to mid 70s, with a high around 74 degrees in Knoxville.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, and breezy conditions continue. Cooler air puts us closer to a “normal” low, as we dip to around 48 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A cold front slides in right behind Zeta, so we’re feeling the chill to end the week!

Friday only warms to around 54 degrees, so we’re actually more than 10 degrees short of the average high. Friday starts out mostly cloudy with scattered showers, evening spotty light snowfall is possible in the Smoky Mountains. Then the afternoon clears, with a light, chilly breeze.

Halloween is downright chilly, compared to what we’ve had lately, but at least it’s dry. The high will be around 64, and the evening comes with mid 50s for trick-or-treaters.

Another shot of cooler air brings some extra clouds and spotty rain Saturday night through Sunday.

The first freezing temperatures in the Valley since March are possible Monday morning, and then the afternoon will only warm to around 51 degrees.

Thursday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

