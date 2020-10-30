2 dead, 91 residents test positive for COVID-19 at Rutledge nursing home

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care announced that 91 of its residents had tested positive for COVID-19, and two of them had died as of October 29.

With only 96 residents currently listed at the facility, 95 percent of patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Last week only 15 residents were listed as positive.

The nursing home is located in Rutledge. According to a release from the company, four of the residents who tested positive are currently in the hospital.

Thirty-five employees have tested positive, while 12 of them have reportedly met criteria for recovering and have returned to work.

“We have been and will continue to follow all CMS, CDC and state and local health department guidelines concerning COVID-19. These guidelines include restrictions on the entrance of visitors, family members and vendors. Signage with information on COVID-19 and details about these restrictions is posted on our doors,” said Jennifer Henderson, the facility’s Executive Director.

Henderson added that visitation to the facility remains restricted. The facility said it is happy to coordinate phone calls, video chats or window visits.

“We continue to work in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health and the county health department and the local health department and will follow the guidance they provide. We appreciate their continued support, as well as the support of the Rutledge community,” Henderson said.

