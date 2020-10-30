Advertisement

2 dead, 91 residents test positive for COVID-19 at Rutledge nursing home

Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care announced that 91 of its residents had tested positive for COVID-19, and two of them had died as of October 29.
Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care announced that 91 of its residents had tested positive for COVID-19, and two of them had died as of October 29.
Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care announced that 91 of its residents had tested positive for COVID-19, and two of them had died as of October 29.(Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care)
By Alivia Harris and Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care announced that 91 of its residents had tested positive for COVID-19, and two of them had died as of October 29.

With only 96 residents currently listed at the facility, 95 percent of patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Last week only 15 residents were listed as positive.

The nursing home is located in Rutledge. According to a release from the company, four of the residents who tested positive are currently in the hospital.

Thirty-five employees have tested positive, while 12 of them have reportedly met criteria for recovering and have returned to work.

“We have been and will continue to follow all CMS, CDC and state and local health department guidelines concerning COVID-19. These guidelines include restrictions on the entrance of visitors, family members and vendors. Signage with information on COVID-19 and details about these restrictions is posted on our doors,” said Jennifer Henderson, the facility’s Executive Director.

Henderson added that visitation to the facility remains restricted. The facility said it is happy to coordinate phone calls, video chats or window visits.

“We continue to work in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health and the county health department and the local health department and will follow the guidance they provide. We appreciate their continued support, as well as the support of the Rutledge community,” Henderson said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Early and absentee voting turnout tops 2.1 million in Tennessee

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Data showed each county in the state reported higher numbers than ever before.

News

Niece reportedly finds aunt stabbing grandmother to death in Tennessee

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The niece alerted authorities when she heard screaming and discovered Branch on top of the woman repeatedly stabbing her.

News

Tennessee’s only open congressional race set to make history

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The win will also result in a woman joining Tennessee’s nine-member U.S. House delegation, which is currently dominated by men.

News

Founder of Pal’s Sudden Service dies at 90

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The company said Barger’s health had been declining over the past two years.

Latest News

News

Gun parts maker plans Tennessee facility with 110 new jobs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The company is renovating and upgrading an existing 65,000-square-foot facility. Retrofitting there is expected to be complete next month.

News

Drive-thru trick or treat being held in Farragut

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The drive-thru event is open to children 12-years-old and younger.

WVLT

Cold front slides in today

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We have a cooler weekend, but more cold air takes us to a freeze next.

News

Tennessee Theatre offering elopement, vow renewal experience amid pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
You can now get married at the Tennessee Theatre

News

Happy Halloween: Sweetwater store known for ‘suspicious encounters’

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alan Williams and Maggie Gregg
WVLT News Anchor Alan Williams got to check out a store located in Sweetwater known for its suspicious encounters just in time for Halloween.

News

Emerald Youth Foundation uses board games and fun to teach kids about the electoral college

Updated: 9 hours ago
Preteens learn about the path to the white house using a board game about the electoral college.