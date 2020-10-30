Advertisement

Actress Lori Loughlin reports to prison in college scam

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston said Friday that Loughlin was being processed at the federal lockup in Dublin, California.
In this Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin departs federal court in Boston after a hearing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
In this Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin departs federal court in Boston after a hearing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)(GIM)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - Authorities say “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin has reported to a federal prison in California to begin serving her two-month sentence for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston said Friday that Loughlin was being processed at the federal lockup in Dublin, California.

In August, Loughlin was sentenced to two months and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, got five months for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Coldest weather since March arriving

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We have a cooler weekend, but more cold air takes us to a freeze next.

News

Knoxville man arrested on drug charges after leading police on chase

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Jackson was taken into custody and booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

News

TVA discovers mysterious, spooky tunnel at Norris Laboratories

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The tunnel measures 40-feet long and 10-feet wide.

News

GRAPHIC: S.C. man accused of buying 19-year-old ‘sex slave’ in Texas

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIS Staff
The man accused of selling the victim also faces federal charges.

Latest News

News

Officer shot while serving warrant at Breonna Taylor’s home files lawsuit against her boyfriend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The lawsuit asked for compensation for medical treatment, trauma, physical pain and mental anguish.

News

Airbnb issues warning against Nashville house parties over Halloween weekend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The company recently said it would prohibit one-night reservations across the state of Tennessee to protect hosts during the pandemic.

News

Bill requiring seat belts on school buses to be reintroduced in Tennessee, lawmaker says

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Tennessee Highway Patrol officials confirmed seat belts were not on the bus involved in the delay crash.

News

Tiger at Zoo Knoxville tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A tiger at Zoo Knoxville has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

News

UT expands flagship scholarship to eight new Tennessee high schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Flagship students applying for admission to UT will also have their application fees waived.

News

UT named among top ten colleges with best COVID-19 response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The University of Tennessee was named in a top ten list of colleges with the best COVID-19 response as the case count continues to remain low on campus.