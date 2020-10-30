Airbnb issues warning against Nashville house parties over Halloween weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Airbnb announced it will take legal action against anyone who violates the company’s ban on house parties in Nashville over Halloween weekend.

The company recently said it would prohibit one-night reservations across the state of Tennessee to protect hosts during the pandemic.

Guests with reservations of two or more days during Halloween weekend could be removed from the property they rent or be faced with legal action if they violate the ban on parties, according to Airbnb.

“The great majority of guests are respectful of our hosts' homes and neighbors, and we understand that this initiative will disrupt many one-night reservations that might not have led to parties," Airbnb said in a statement. "This action is designed to help protect our hosts and the communities they live in.”

