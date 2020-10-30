KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Apple One is now available, including a free trial and pricing information, WTVF reported.

It’s not a streaming service, it’s a ‘bundle’ of Apple products.

Apple One is a subscription plan from Apple that combines six of their services, across all devices, for one price.

The products can be shared with up to five people.

The three tiers were announced this week:

Tier one: $14.95 a month and includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and 50GB on iCloud for one person

Tier two: $19.95 a month, the family plan includes four products, for up to five people

Tier three: $29.95 a month, the premier plan includes the same four products, plus AppleNews+ and AppleFitness+

Subscriptions work across Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, Apple tvs and Mac computers.

Apple is offering a free month-long trial.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.