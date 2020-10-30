Bill requiring seat belts on school buses to be reintroduced in Tennessee, lawmaker says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee lawmaker said she will reintroduce a bill to require seat belts on all Tennessee school buses following a deadly crash in Meigs County.

Two people, including a 7-year-old student, were killed following a school bus crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Meigs County.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials confirmed seat belts were not on the bus involved in the delay crash.

In 2016, State Representative Susan Lynn introduced legislation to add seat belts as a requirement on Tennessee school buses. Following the Meigs County crash, Lynn said she intends to refile the legislation soon, WTVC reported.

Currently, only eight states require seat belts on school buses.

Lynn said the school buses for this program must be newer so seat belts can be installed. She said it would cost roughly $8,500 to $9,500 to equip a new bus with seat belts.

