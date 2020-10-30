Advertisement

CAK faces off against Webb for ‘Game of the Week’

CAK Warriors are taking on Webb Spartans Friday night for the ‘Game of the Week.’
(WSAZ)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CAK Warriors are taking on Webb Spartans Friday night for the ‘Game of the Week.

The winner of the ‘Game of the Week’ will take first place in the region, as CAK is a perfect 5-0 in region play, while Webb is nipping at the Warriors' heels at 4-1.

CAK is off to its first 9-0 start since the 2015 season when its only two losses were to Alcoa. The Warriors snapped a three-game losing streak to the Spartans last season and are racking up 42 points per game in region play this year.

While CAK has only pitched two shutouts on the year, the Warriors are giving up just shy of 12 points per game.

Webb has scored at least 42 points in three of its four region wins on the season.

