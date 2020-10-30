Coldest weather since March arriving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zeta is in the past, and the first cold front is trucking off to the East Coast.

Frigid temperatures are here for Halloween morning, but the spooky stuff is Monday and Tuesday morning! That could be the first sub-freezing temps - in Knoxville - in 240 days!

WHAT TO EXPECT

There were a lot of clouds as the cold front got caught up in the topography of East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky. There were even some SNOW flurries at Newfound Gap and likely some other high points in the mountains.

The rain threat really diminishes as we wrap up Friday. We’ll feature a clear sky later tonight. But you’ll be shivering if you don’t turn the heat on. Lows range from the middle 30s at the Plateau’s higher elevation to just shy of 40° near the Knoxville area.

Saturday (Halloween) is gorgeous and there are no real hiccups for active weather. Dress the kids warmly though, if you can, for trick-or-treating. Just after dusk, we’re only in the middle 50s, which is pretty chilly. Enjoy the ‘blue moon,’ a slight rarity for Halloween.

LOOKING AHEAD

As the clocks roll back Saturday night into Sunday morning, clouds build into our region. That keeps the morning lows much more manageable and in the mid 40s. There’s a slim threat for rain showers, with the bulk of them in the mountains of Kentucky and northeast Tennessee.

Monday morning is summed up in one word: COLD. We should hit freezing in the Valley, the first time we’ve done that since March the 8th! Even the afternoon is frigid, with highs nearly 15° below the average. Election Day (Tuesday) is blue sky and a serious chill. We’re frosty at higher elevations and it’s probably coat weather at the precincts.

We’re climbing back to the middle 60s with lots of sun - and dry weather - through the start of next weekend.

There are a few more clouds but that’s about the extent of variety until at least next Saturday afternoon.

