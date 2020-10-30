Drive-thru trick or treat being held in Farragut

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Freaky Friday Fright Nite in Farragut has turned into Freaky Friday Drive-Thru Boo.

The event will be held on Friday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jamestowne Blvd. from Campbell Station Road to Village Green Parkway.

The drive-thru event is open to children 12-years-old and younger.

Individuals are required to preregister their car online with the number of children that will be riding. All participants are encouraged to bring a donation for the Ronald McDonald House.

For more information click here.

