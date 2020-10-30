Drive-thru trick or treat being held in Farragut
The drive-thru event is open to children 12-years-old and younger.
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Freaky Friday Fright Nite in Farragut has turned into Freaky Friday Drive-Thru Boo.
The event will be held on Friday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jamestowne Blvd. from Campbell Station Road to Village Green Parkway.
Individuals are required to preregister their car online with the number of children that will be riding. All participants are encouraged to bring a donation for the Ronald McDonald House.
