Early and absentee voting turnout tops 2.1 million in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Voters headed to the polls in record numbers during the early voting period in Tennessee.

By the time polls closed in the state on Wednesday, Oct. 28, more than 2.1 million ballots had been cast.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, approximately 2,109,156 Tennesseans voted early or by mail by Oct. 28. Early voting ended on Thursday, Oct. 29. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

“These record numbers demonstrate Tennessee voter’s confidence in the safe, sensible and responsible administration of this election,” Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, said. “County elections officials are doing a great job helping voters have a smooth voting experience.”

Hargett said there has been a 38 percent increase of early in-person voting and absentee mail votes compare to the 2016 election. Data showed each county in the state reported higher numbers than ever before.

Voters can find their early voting and Election Day hours, polling locations, and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com.

Voters will be required to bring a valid photo ID with them. This includes a driver’s license, a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, or a passport. College student IDs are not acceptable. Voters are strongly encouraged to wear face masks but are not required to wear one while casting their ballot inside the polling location. Face masks will be provided at each polling location.

