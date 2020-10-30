Experience spooky haunts at Blount Mansion

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount Mansion has long been a destination to get to know East Tennessee’s history, but it’s also a place to experience some spooky haunts.

Some ominous, chilling images of death from centuries ago are being brought back to life at one of East Tennessee’s most historic sites.

“These are strange times at Blount Mansion as we get ready for Halloween, we’re talking about 18th and 19th-century traditions surrounding death,” said Michael Jordan.

The mansion has been called the birthplace of Tennessee. Home to William Blount, who appointed by President George Washington to govern what was then the southwest territory.

Centuries later, haunting memories linger.

“Somewhere in this house, Governor Blount died, he had a fever of some mosquito born illness sitting on the front porch reading his paper and hours later he was gone," said Jordan.

Blount’s death is just a small part of a three-day special tour called “Gone to Rest: Funeral Customs Through History."

The tour takes you through early burial customs, stories of hauntings and a special Jack O’Lantern carving by the one and only Dr. Carvinstein, Ken Clayton.

The tour will last through Saturday, Oct. 31.

Tour times include:

Thursday, Oct. 29: 8-9:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30: 8-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31: 8-10:00 p.m.

Event organizers said the event may not be considered suitable for children.

Visitors must RSVP to attend the tour. Visit the Blount Mansion website to register and learn more.

