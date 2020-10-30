Founder of Pal’s Sudden Service dies at 90

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pal Barger, founder of Pal’s Sudden Service has died at the age of 90.

According to a Pal’s spokesperson, Barger died Thursday afternoon of natural causes. The company said Barger’s health had been declining over the past two years.

Pal Barger opened his first restaurant location in Kingsport in 1956 after he served in the air force and earned a business degree from East Tennessee State University. Since then, the business has expanded to 30 locations across the Tri-Cities and Southwest Virginia, WJHL reports.

Barger’s wife, Sharon, owner of Sharon’s BBQ passed away at the age of 72 in 2018.

Governor Bill Lee called Barger, “a true Tennessean” who “will be greatly missed” on Twitter Thursday night.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Pal Barger, founder of @palsweb. Recognized globally for creating a business known for excellence, Pal invested in the lives of his employees and community. A true Tennessean, Pal will be greatly missed. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) October 30, 2020

