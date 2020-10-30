Advertisement

Founder of Pal’s Sudden Service dies at 90

The company said Barger’s health had been declining over the past two years.
Pal's Sudden Service / Source: (Pal's)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pal Barger, founder of Pal’s Sudden Service has died at the age of 90.

According to a Pal’s spokesperson, Barger died Thursday afternoon of natural causes. The company said Barger’s health had been declining over the past two years.

Pal Barger opened his first restaurant location in Kingsport in 1956 after he served in the air force and earned a business degree from East Tennessee State University. Since then, the business has expanded to 30 locations across the Tri-Cities and Southwest Virginia, WJHL reports.

Barger’s wife, Sharon, owner of Sharon’s BBQ passed away at the age of 72 in 2018.

Governor Bill Lee called Barger, “a true Tennessean” who “will be greatly missed” on Twitter Thursday night.

