Gatlinburg Pittman at Kingston

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Gatlinburg Pittman is taking on Kingston Friday night.

Gatlinburg Pittman and Kingston are playing for a second place finish in the 3A Region 2 ranks.

Outside of its loss to Alcoa last week, GP is outscoring region opponents by an average 24 points and giving up just 8 points per game.

The Highlanders and Yellowjackets both played tight games against Pigeon Forge and this regular season finale could play out the same way.

