Gatlinburg Pittman at Kingston

Gatlinburg Pittman is taking on Kingston Friday night.
Gatlinburg-Pittman
Gatlinburg-Pittman(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Gatlinburg Pittman is taking on Kingston Friday night.

Gatlinburg Pittman and Kingston are playing for a second place finish in the 3A Region 2 ranks.

Outside of its loss to Alcoa last week, GP is outscoring region opponents by an average 24 points and giving up just 8 points per game.

The Highlanders and Yellowjackets both played tight games against Pigeon Forge and this regular season finale could play out the same way.

