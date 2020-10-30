Advertisement

Gibbs battling Central

If Central beats Gibbs and Halls loses to a winless Seymour team, the Bobcats will jump Halls and finish second in Region 2 5A.
football
(NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If Central beats Gibbs and Halls loses to a winless Seymour team, the Bobcats will jump Halls and finish second in Region 2 5A.

It’s a long shot for the stars to align, but Central has a reason to finish out its regular season with a win.

Playing a Gibbs defense that’s allowing more than four touchdowns per game could be just what a struggling Central offense needs to end its regular-season schedule on a high note.

