Gibbs battling Central

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If Central beats Gibbs and Halls loses to a winless Seymour team, the Bobcats will jump Halls and finish second in Region 2 5A.

It’s a long shot for the stars to align, but Central has a reason to finish out its regular season with a win.

Playing a Gibbs defense that’s allowing more than four touchdowns per game could be just what a struggling Central offense needs to end its regular-season schedule on a high note.

