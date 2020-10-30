Advertisement

Gun parts maker plans Tennessee facility with 110 new jobs

The company is renovating and upgrading an existing 65,000-square-foot facility. Retrofitting there is expected to be complete next month.
(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A company that makes handgun accessories and parts plans to invest $7 million in a new Tennessee headquarters, which is expected to create 110 new jobs.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development says GS Performance LLC will relocate its headquarters, manufacturing and distribution operations from San Diego to Nashville. The new jobs will be created over five years.

The company is known for its brand GlockStore, which distributes Glock parts and accessories, magazines, holsters, logo gear, apparel, concealment items, custom parts and Glock custom guns.

