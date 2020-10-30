Happy Halloween: Sweetwater store known for ‘suspicious encounters’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News Anchor Alan Williams got to check out a store located in Sweetwater known for its suspicious encounters just in time for Halloween.

The Paris Apartment Boutique and Tearoom closed, but the building itself has stirred some interest even among some local ghostbusters.

By night, when the lights go dim, locals say that’s when real ghosts come to life. Some reported seeing wine glasses fall off, an attic faucet which turned on by itself, a painting topple offer. More than once, a stereo turned off, after Frank Sinatra stopped crooning, of course.

A local paranormal group set up eight cameras and listening devices. Their equipment brought back mysterious, unexplained sounds and happenings.

If you want to check it out, it’s located at 111 N. Main Street in the middle of Sweetwater.

