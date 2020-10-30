Advertisement

Knoxville Habitat for Humanity safe housing continues to grow

If you combine fewer partners with higher lumber costs and construction delays, they’re in need of more volunteers and funds to help.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The need for a safe home is greater than ever before with people needing to stay distanced.

Habitat for Humanity says the need for Knoxville families to have a safe place to live continues to grow higher and higher, but during this pandemic, they’re needing more help than ever.

They usually have businesses and churches partnering with them, but this year their partnerships have decreased.

Chief Development Officer Angie Hatcher Sledge said this year is a tough one. If you combine fewer partners with higher lumber costs and construction delays, they’re in need of more volunteers and funds to help.

They’re relying on people to step up and volunteer to help their neighbors find the home they need.

“It just didn’t go on pause when the pandemic hit, if anything at heightened the need it’s more important than ever. That we persevere, that we keep serving, that we do not slow down, that we keep trying to serve and build as many homes for qualified families as we possibly can,” said Hatcher Sledge.

The builds aren’t stopping. There are just more measures in place including a mask requirement and small construction groups.

Find volunteer opportunities here: https://knoxvillehabitatforhumanity.com/volunteer/

