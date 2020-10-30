Advertisement

Knoxville man arrested on drug charges after leading police on chase

Jackson was taken into custody and booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said one man was arrested after a chase.

KPD officers approached a black Nissan Altima around 1:55 a.m. Friday with several unidentified individuals surrounding the car in a parking lot of an apartment complex.

According to police, officers witnessed an alleged hand-to-hand drug transaction in the parking lot near McConnell Street and Lee Williams Drive.

As officers approached the vehicle, the unidentified males walked away, while the suspect, 36-year-old Travis Jackson, drove his vehicle away, police said. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Jackson fled on McCalla at a high speed.

Officers arrived at the intersection of Bertrand and McCalla and found Jackson had crashed his vehicle and fled on foot. Officers continued to chase Jackson on foot until he reached a large overgrown area and laid down to avoid being caught.

Police eventually discovered Jackson and took him into custody.

During the arrest, police discovered Jackson was in possession of various denominations of U.S. currency, a handgun, a small bag of narcotics believed to be crack cocaine and numerous Oxycodone pills and individually-wrapped baggies of suspected heroin.

Jackson was taken into custody and booked into the Knox County Jail.

