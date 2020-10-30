Knoxville man in custody following multiple Fort Sanders thefts, car burglaries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a man was arrested in connection to numerous thefts and car burglaries in the Fort Sanders area.

KPD officers located a man on a bicycle near Douglas Avenue that matched the description of the burglary suspect around 9 p.m., Thursday. Officers identified the suspect as 46-year-old Jason Bell.

Bell was found to have two outstanding warrants for violation of probation for burglary and an auto burglary that happened in August.

During a search of Bell, police discovered multiple knives, gift cards, jewelry and a small amount of narcotics believed to be heroin.

Bell was arrested and booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility. Police said more charges are pending following further investigation.

