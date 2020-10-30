Knoxville police capture bank robbery suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department captured a bank robbery suspect Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a robbery at the Home Federal Bank located at 4444 Chapman Highway Friday, Oct. 30 around 1:55 p.m.

According to bank staff, an unknown male approached the counter and presented a note demanding money. Employees complied with the demand and the suspect fled the business in a green Dodge Neon.

Officers later located the suspect’s, Michael Arias of Oak Ridge, vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Magnolia Avenue at Cherry Street. According to KPD, Arias refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed north on Cherry Street.

KPD said the suspect continued to flee until the vehicle came to a stop on I-40 East near Rutledge Pike.

Arias was taken into custody without further incident.

Michael Arias, 48, of Oak Ridge, TN was quickly located and arrested following a robbery at Home Federal Bank on Chapman Highway. Arias is believed to be the suspect from the robbery at United Community Bank on Kingston Pike earlier this week @FBIKnoxville https://t.co/nPWbmOoWJB pic.twitter.com/tPHAS76tCo — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) October 30, 2020

Charges are pending on Arias, who is also believed to be the suspect from the robbery that occurred earlier this week at the United Community Bank on Kingston Pike.

The investigation remains ongoing.

