Massive python found under Florida driver’s hood

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) — A Florida Mustang owner was shocked when they popped the hood on their vehicle to find a 10-foot python underneath in Dania Beach.

“The under hood surprised,” according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was safely captured after the car owner called it in.

“This is a success for native wildlife since pythons prey on native birds, mammals and reptiles,” the FWC wrote on Facebook.

WTSP reported that FWC thanked the car owner.

The agency heavily relies on public reports to capture the species.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.