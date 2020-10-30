Advertisement

McDonald’s to bring back the McRib nationwide

For the uninitiated, the McRib is a boneless pork patty, shaped like a rack of ribs and smothered in barbecue sauce.
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) - McRib lovers can rejoice! McDonald’s is bringing it back on Dec. 2.

It’s the first time the limited-time menu item is being offered national since 2012.

McDonald’s usually offers it regionally at limited locations, but it will offer it at all of its more than 14,000 U.S. restaurants this time around.

The McRib first came on the scene in 1982 and has been on and off the menu over the years.

In recent years, it’s been brought back annually for a limited time.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

