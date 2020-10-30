McRib returns to McDonald’s nationwide for first time since 2012

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - McDonald’s announced the McRib sandwich will return to menus on Dec. 2.

This year marks the first time since 2012 that the sandwich is available nationwide.

“The McRib has been a beloved menu item at McDonald’s since its inception nearly 40 years ago,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen. “…We’re proud to serve the McRib nationwide for everyone to enjoy.”

good morning to everyone who asked how i was doing last week



and to everyone else...McRib is back 12.2 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 30, 2020

