McRib returns to McDonald’s nationwide for first time since 2012
This year marks the first time since 2012 that the sandwich is available nationwide.
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - McDonald’s announced the McRib sandwich will return to menus on Dec. 2.
This year marks the first time since 2012 that the sandwich is available nationwide.
“The McRib has been a beloved menu item at McDonald’s since its inception nearly 40 years ago,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen. “…We’re proud to serve the McRib nationwide for everyone to enjoy.”
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.