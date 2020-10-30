Advertisement

Michael Myers turning heads and mowing lawns in Bowling Green

Chris has been turning heads and mowing lawns, photos going locally viral on social media. It’s hard to resist stopping and catching a quick photo; and a smile.
Chris has been turning heads and mowing lawns, photos going locally viral on social media. It’s hard to resist stopping and catching a quick photo; and a smile.(Brandon Jarrett)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s not a typical role you’d see Michael Myers playing, or should we say ‘mowing’.

“It’s been a rough year all year for everybody with all this COVID mess going on. Me and my wife we got to talking about what makes somebody laugh if they see it,” said owner of Affordable Lawn Care LLC., Chris Jones.

Jaime Gilbert says this is how one lawn company cut a lawn in the Briarwood community this morning. If you can help us identify the company I would love to interview them. This is great 😂

Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Chris has been turning heads and mowing lawns, photos going locally viral on social media. It’s hard to resist stopping and catching a quick photo; and a smile.

“The other day we came out here, we had people stop, take pictures, and want to get on the mower with us and take pictures and just laugh," said Jones. “Parents seem to have more fun than the kids do with it. It’s just got everybody’s mind off everything that is going on I guess.”

Chris says he and his wife decided to purchase the costume from a local Halloween supply department, in hopes to spread holiday cheer during spooky season while getting some work done in a festive spirit.

Michael Myers turning heads and mowing lawns in Bowling Green

WE FOUND HIM. And he could be coming to a lawn near you. More at 4/5/6 on WBKO Television.

Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Friday, October 30, 2020

“I enjoy it, I like seeing all the kids happy and you know it’s different. It’s fun to see some of the grown ups smile too. My kid, you know, everybody’s so used to mask, the mask don’t even bother him because he’s used to seeing everybody in a mask anyway, so it don’t even bother him. So this just switched it up a little bit,” said Jones. “Just let your kids go trick-or-treating, they’ll be ok.”

You can find Jones in the early morning and evening hours in the Briarwood and Steeplechase communities in Bowling Green.

If you’d like to request lawn care maintenance or see Michael Myers in the flesh mowing your lawn, call Chris at (270)-438-9386.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sevier County mask mandate extended

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Sevier County has extended its mask mandate order.

News

Teenaged brother, sister accused of killing man over drugs in Florida

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A brother and sister out of Florida are accused of shooting and killing a man in a drug deal gone wrong.

WVLT

Coldest weather since March arriving

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We have a cooler weekend, but more cold air takes us to a freeze next.

News

Massive python found under Florida driver’s hood

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Florida Mustang owner was shocked when they popped the hood on their vehicle to find a 10-foot python underneath in Dania Beach.

Latest News

News

Woman indicted in August stabbing of 24-year-old

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Knox County Grand Jury indicted a woman Thursday in the stabbing death of a 24-year-old woman.

News

North Carolina 8-year-old killed in accidental shooting

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
North Carolina police said an 8-year-old boy was killed after an accidental shooting in Concord early Friday morning.

News

Experience spooky haunts at Blount Mansion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Knoxville’s Blount Mansion has long been a destination to get to know East Tennessee’s history, it’s also a place to experience some spooky haunts.

News

Leanne Morgan & her daughter Tess chat with WVLT's Harry Sullivan

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Texas mother uses 13-year-old son to smuggle drugs across border

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Ysleta Port of Entry seized several bundles of methamphetamine and fentanyl strapped to the body of a 13-year-old boy, KFOX reported.

News

Nails reportedly found in candy bars bought at New York Walmart

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
State police are investigating a complaint that small nails were found inside candy bars bought at a Walmart in Watertown, New York, WWNY reported.