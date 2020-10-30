Nails reportedly found in candy bars bought at New York Walmart

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WVLT) -State police are investigating a complaint that small nails were found inside candy bars bought at a Walmart in Watertown, New York, WWNY reported.

New York troopers received a report on Thursday about the possible product tampering. WWNY reported the investigation revealed 2 needle-sized nails were reportedly found inside two individually-wrapped Almond Joy bite-size candy bars.

The candy bars were purchased from the Watertown Walmart around two weeks ago.

Police are reminding parents to exercise caution before allowing children to eat any candy they receive for Halloween.

Police said the investigation into the possible tampering is ongoing.

