Nearly 60% of registered Knox County voters cast ballots during early voting period

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The early voting period in Tennessee ended on Thursday, Oct. 29, for the Nov. 3 presidential election.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, approximately 2,109,156 Tennesseans voted early or by mail during the early voting period.

Hargett said there has been a 38 percent increase of early in-person voting and absentee mail votes compare to the 2016 election. Data showed each county in the state reported higher numbers than ever before.

In Knox County, 59 percent of all registered voters cast their ballot early either in person or by mail-in absentee ballot. According to the Knox County Election Commission, there are 290,804 registered voters and 171,592 votes were submitted.

During the two-week period, 153,197 Knox County residents voted and 18,395 submitted an absentee ballot.

Voters can find their early voting and Election Day hours, polling locations, and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.