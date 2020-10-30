Advertisement

Niece reportedly finds aunt stabbing grandmother to death in Tennessee

The niece alerted authorities when she heard screaming and discovered Branch on top of the woman repeatedly stabbing her.
Crystal Branch
Crystal Branch(Shelby County Jail)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:52 AM EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Memphis Police said a woman is in custody after she reportedly stabbed her mother to death in front of her niece.

Police responded to a home on Oct. 14 where 73-year-old Callie Branch was found with multiple stab wounds to her hands, torso, neck and ears.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the suspect, Crystal Branch, smoking a cigarette in the den.

According to reports, Branch told investigators she, “stabbed her because she threatened to call the police on me for not taking my medicine." Branch’s niece said her aunt sounded strange earlier in the day and said “God told her to murder,” police said.

The niece alerted authorities when she heard screaming and discovered Branch on top of the woman repeatedly stabbing her.

Callie Branch was transported to the hospital in critical condition following the incident. Officials said she was partially paralyzed from a previous stroke. Branch died three days later.

Crystal Branch is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, domestic assault and abuse of a vulnerable adult.

