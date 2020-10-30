North Carolina 8-year-old killed in accidental shooting

CONCORD, N.C. (WVLT/WBTV) - North Carolina police said an 8-year-old boy was killed after an accidental shooting in Concord early Friday morning.

Police said a family friend accidentally discharged a firearm, and it struck the child inside a house off Ramsgate Drive at around 2:08 a.m.

WBTV reported police arrived on the scene and found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Medic personnel pronounced him dead at the scene. Police said the family friend, who lived at the home, owned the gun.

Officials said the family friend is speaking with investigators and cooperating.

