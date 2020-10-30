Officer shot while serving warrant at Breonna Taylor’s home files lawsuit against her boyfriend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT/WAVE) - Officials said the officer who was shot while serving a warrant at Breonna Taylor’s apartment filed a counterclaim against Taylor’s boyfriend.

In the lawsuit, Louisville Metro Police Department Sgt. Jon Mattingly said he was hit in the femoral artery by Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, during the raid.

The lawsuit asked for compensation for medical treatment, trauma, physical pain and mental anguish.

Walker said he fired a warning shot upon entering the apartment on March 13 because he thought the officers were intruders.

Attempted murder charges that were once filed against Walker have since been dropped by the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. Officials said the charge could be filed again if investigators discover new evidence against him.

Walker has also filed a civil lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Department, the state of Kentucky and the Lousiville Metro Government.

