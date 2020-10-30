Science Hill battles Bearden

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Science Hill is taking on Bearden Friday night.

Science Hill played spoiler last week handing Dobyns-Bennett its first loss of the season.

Can the Hilltoppers carry that momentum into Knoxville in the final regular season game of the season or will Bearden continue to build on the momentum it has built throughout the season?

The Bulldogs' dropped their first four games of the season after having their season opener canceled because of the pandemic.

Since then, Bearden has rattled off wins in three of the last four weeks, the only loss coming to regional rival Farragut, 45-17.

