Sevier County mask mandate extended

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Leaders in Sevier County have decided to extend the county’s mask mandate through November 30.

Governor Bill Lee announced he would sign an executive order allowing mayors to institute their own mandates in their own counties, but has declined to issue a statewide mandate.

“The mandate intends to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, reduce hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, and to protect the health of the residents, employees, and visitors of Sevier County,” according to a release from the county.

Earlier this week, Governor Lee urged mayors to consider implementing their own mandates.

A day before Sevier County officials announced the mandate’s extension, Sevier County Mayor Larry Water’s office told WVLT News that local leaders were concerned about the rise in coronavirus cases in the area.

As of October 30, Tennessee had 3,341 deaths and 1,397 hospitalizations due to the virus.

