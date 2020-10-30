South Doyle at Powell
Powell and South-Doyle both come into Friday’s non-region game having dropped their most recent contests.
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Powell and South-Doyle both come into Friday’s non-region game having dropped their most recent contests.
The Panthers rattled off six consecutive wins to start their season before losing in back-to-back weeks to ranked opponents.
South Doyle is beating region opponents by an average of 21 points per game.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.