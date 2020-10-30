South Doyle at Powell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Powell and South-Doyle both come into Friday’s non-region game having dropped their most recent contests.

The Panthers rattled off six consecutive wins to start their season before losing in back-to-back weeks to ranked opponents.

South Doyle is beating region opponents by an average of 21 points per game.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.