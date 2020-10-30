TBI K9 retires after 6 years of service

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation K9 is ready to take a rest after six years of service.

K9 officer Wrigley announced his retirement on Twitter Friday afternoon.

“Thanks for the hard work (and all the nose boops), Wrigley! We love you!” said TBI on Twitter.

Wrigley worked in the fire investigations unit with his partner, Ryan Shanklin since 2014. Since they were paired, TBI said they spend nearly every waking moment together.

“We’ve only been apart two weeks at the longest time,” said Shanklin. “It’s gonna be different.”

Wrigley’s last day on the job is October 31.

