Teenaged brother, sister accused of killing man over drugs in Florida

A brother and sister out of Florida are accused of shooting and killing a man in a drug deal gone wrong.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
VALRICO, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) — A brother and sister out of Florida are accused of shooting and killing a man in a drug deal gone wrong.

WTSP reports the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Thursday when a dead man was driven to the hospital by a friend.

Investigators said two teenagers, who are brother and sister, got into a fight with the victim during a drug deal. Deputies said the teenage girl tried to rob the person they were meeting, and the brother went up to the driver’s side of the victim’s car, pulled out a handgun and shot into the vehicle.

The shot hit the person driving in his upper body. He tried to drive himself to a hospital, but was unable to. A witness in the vehicle got in the driver’s seat and drove to the hospital, but the victim had already died by the time they arrived.

“Any loss of life is tragic, it’s even worse when it involves two young people who made such a horrible choice,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I’m thankful that our detectives were able to identify these two individuals and have them under arrest within 24 hours.”

Both teens were arrested and are facing charges.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

